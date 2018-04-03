Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale: CNBC

Business

Pfizer Inc is in talks with Procter & Gamble Co for a sale of the U.S. drugmaker's consumer health business, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S.
The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pfizer is considering options with P&G, including a joint venture, according to the report, adding that the companies were far apart on a price for the business.

Pfizer and P&G could not be immediately reached for comment.

GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser and Johnson & Johnson have all exited from the bidding process, endangering an auction Pfizer hoped would bring in as much as US$20 billion

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

