Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale: CNBC

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc is in talks with Procter & Gamble Co for a sale of the U.S. drugmaker's consumer health business, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Pfizer is considering options with P&G, including a joint venture, according to the report, adding that the companies were far apart on a price for the business.

Pfizer and P&G could not be immediately reached for comment.

GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser and Johnson & Johnson have all exited from the bidding process, endangering an auction Pfizer hoped would bring in as much as US$20 billion

