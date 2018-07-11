Pfizer Inc to reorganize company into three units

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it would reorganize its business into three units and one of them would include a new hospital business segment.

The three units are biosimilars and hospital business, branded and generic medicines and consumer healthcare, the company said.

The changes would be effective beginning fiscal 2019.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)