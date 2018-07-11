Pfizer Inc to reorganize company into three units

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it would reorganize its business into three units and one of them would include a new hospital business segment.

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The three units are biosimilars and hospital business, branded and generic medicines and consumer healthcare, the company said.

The changes would be effective beginning fiscal 2019.

