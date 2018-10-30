Pfizer lowers revenue forecast on strong dollar, supply issues

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc's third-quarter profit rose nearly 45 percent, driven by lower tax rates and higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

REUTERS: U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc cut the top end of its full-year revenue forecast range on Tuesday, citing a stronger dollar and lower revenue from its sterile-injections business.

The outlook muddied the largest U.S. drugmaker's better-than-expected third-quarter profit on the back of strong sales of pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

Pfizer has been tackling supply shortage issues at its sterile injectable products unit for at least a year. It acquired the business as part of its 2015 purchase of Hospira Inc for US$15 billion.

The company said it now expects full-year revenue between US$53.0 billion and US$53.7 billion, compared with its previous forecast of US$53 billion to US$55 billion.

In the third quarter, Prevnar brought in sales of US$1.66 billion compared with US$1.52 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Cancer drug Ibrance brought in revenue of US$1.03 billion, below the average analyst estimate of US$1.07 billion.

The drugmaker has been streamlining operations and investing in its cancer drug portfolio as it prepares for new Chief Executive Albert Bourla to take office next year.

Excluding special items, the company earned 78 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 75 cents.

The company's net income rose 45 percent to US$4.11 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Revenue climbed nearly 1 percent to US$13.30 billion.

The U.S. drugmaker's shares were down 1.1 percent at US$42.74 before the bell.

