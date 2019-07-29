Pfizer posts 30per cent rise in quarterly profit

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc on Monday reported a 30per cent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its branded treatments such as Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz.

Pfizer, which was scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, also said it would combine Upjohn, its off-patent drugs business, with Mylan NV .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pfizer said net income rose to US$5.05 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter, from US$3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.5per cent to US$13.26 billion.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)