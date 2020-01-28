Pfizer posts 9% fall in fourth-quarter revenue

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc reported a 9 per cent drop in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by intense competition for its pain treatment Lyrica that lost patent protection last year.

Revenue at the company, which is set to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV , fell to US$12.69 billion from US$13.98 billion a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to Pfizer narrowed to US$337 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter, from US$394 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

