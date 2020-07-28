Pfizer profit falls 32per cent as global trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins

Pfizer Inc reported a 32per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday due to a dip in demand for some of its drugs from the COVID-19 pandemic and from rising competition, as the company and partner began a global study into a vaccine candidate to fight the health crisis.

The U.S. drugmaker said net income fell to US$3.43 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter, from US$5.05 billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to US$11.80 billion from US$13.26 billion.

Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech drugmaker said on Monday they would begin a pivotal global study to evaluate their lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

(This story corrects net income figure to 61 cents from 62 in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

