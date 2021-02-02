Pfizer sees about US$15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
NEW YORK: Pfizer on Tuesday (Feb 2) forecast sales of about US$15 billion from the coronavirus vaccine that it is making along with German partner BioNTech.
The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between US$59.4 billion and US$61.4 billion.
The vaccine was among the first to be authorised for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.
READ: Pfizer-BioNTech say COVID-19 vaccine works against UK, South Africa virus mutations
READ: Pfizer to supply 40 million COVID-19 shots for poor countries
In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of US$154 million, below expectations of US$462 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by brokerage Mizuho.
The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of US$3.10 to US$3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of US$3 to US$3.10 per share.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram