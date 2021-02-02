Pfizer sees about US$15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is pictured in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is pictured outside a Pfizer office amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2021.
NEW YORK: Pfizer on Tuesday (Feb 2) forecast sales of about US$15 billion from the coronavirus vaccine that it is making along with German partner BioNTech.

The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between US$59.4 billion and US$61.4 billion.

The vaccine was among the first to be authorised for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.

In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of US$154 million, below expectations of US$462 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by brokerage Mizuho.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of US$3.10 to US$3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of US$3 to US$3.10 per share.

Source: Reuters

