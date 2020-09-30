Pfizer to buy 9.9per cent of CStone for US$200 million, eyes collaboration

CStone Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on immuno-oncology medicines, said on Wednesday a unit of Pfizer Inc has agreed to buy 9.9per cent of the Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical firm for HKUS$1.55 billion (US$200.01 million).

HONG KONG: CStone Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday a unit of Pfizer Inc had agreed to buy a 9.9per cent stake for HKUS$1.55 billion (US$200 million), as the Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical firm seeks to improve the commercialisation of its products.

CStone said the deal would allow it to focus on product development and strengthen its ability to commercialise CS1001 - an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody.

Pfizer Corporation had agreed to buy 115.93 million new shares of China-based CStone at HKUS$13.37 apiece, representing 43.8per cent premium over the closing price of HKUS$9.30 on Tuesday.

CStone, which focuses on immuno-oncology medicines, said it had granted a Pfizer unit an exclusive licence to commercialise CS1001 in China.

