PG&E expects capital spending of about US$6.6 billion in 2019

REUTERS: U.S. power company PG&E Corp said http://bit.ly/2T5NcbG on Wednesday it expected capital expenses of about US$6.6 billion in 2019 and US$6.9 billion in 2020.

PG&E, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16 million customers in northern and central California, faces widespread litigation, government investigations and liabilities related to wildfires that could potentially exceed US$30 billion.

In a filing with the U.S. securities and exchange commission, the company said it expects to spend between US$5.7 billion and US$7 billion annually from 2020 to 2023.

PG&E expects capex to be about US$6.5 billion for fiscal 2018.

The company said on Tuesday it secured US$5.5 billion in financing from four banks as it prepares to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

