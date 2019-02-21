PG&E extends deadline for board nominations

PG&E Corp, which filed for bankruptcy last month in the wake of California's catastrophic wildfires, on Thursday extended the deadline by which investors must file paperwork if they want to install their own directors on the board.

REUTERS: PG&E Corp, which filed for bankruptcy last month in the wake of California's catastrophic wildfires, on Thursday extended the deadline by which investors must file paperwork if they want to install their own directors on the board.

Investors will now have until March 1 to nominate director candidates, the company said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1004980/000095015719000167/form8-k.htm early on Thursday only hours before its original deadline was set to expire on Feb. 21.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)