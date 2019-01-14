PG&E in talks with banks on multibillion bankruptcy financing: Sources

REUTERS: California utility owner PG&E Corp is in discussions with investment banks about a multibillion-dollar financing package to help navigate bankruptcy proceedings, a sign the company's Chapter 11 filing preparations are intensifying in the wake of potentially staggering liabilities from wildfires, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

PG&E Corp is in touch with large banks about so-called debtor-in-possession financing that could total between US$3 billion and US$5 billion, though the exact figure remains in flux and could end up being higher, the sources said.

PG&E Corp declined to comment.

(Reporting by Mike Spector and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)