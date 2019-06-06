PG&E in talks with lawmakers on US$11 billion fund: Bloomberg

Troubled power utility PG&E Corp has spoken to lawmakers for arranging an about US$11 billion fund to settle claims related to wildfires, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

A PG&amp;E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&amp;E repair trucks in Paradise
FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

San Francisco-based PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after facing liabilities of more than US$30 billion in the wake of Camp Fire, California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recent times.

(Reporting By Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

