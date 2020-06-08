PG&E plans US$5.75 bln equity raise to fund bankruptcy exit

Power provider PG&E Corp said on Monday it plans to raise US$5.75 billion from public offerings to partially fund its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Separately, the company said investors, including Appaloosa and Third Point, have agreed to purchase up to US$3.25 billion of its stock once the company exits bankruptcy.

PG&E said up to US$1.25 billion of its common stock offering is expected to be reserved for large shareholders, while up to 25per cent will be allocated to individual investors.

The private placement will be at a maximum price of US$10.50 per share, a discount of over 16per cent to the stock's last close.

PG&E Corp's shares fell 12.5per cent premarket on announcement of the planned fundraises.

The utility is also preparing an US$11 billion debt-financing package, an investor involved with the company's funding plan said on Friday.

Last month, the San Francisco-based utility's reorganization plan had been approved by a California power regulator.

The company needs to exit bankruptcy by June 30 to participate in a state-backed wildfire fund that would help reduce the threat to utilities from wildfires.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)