PG&E shareholders outline possible US$15 billion rights issue

PG&E Corp shareholders have committed to engaging in a rights offering worth a potential US$15 billion in support of a planned reorganization of the embattled company, according to a company filing on Thursday.

PG&amp;E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise
FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The Californian power producer sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than US$30 billion in liabilities.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

Source: Reuters

