PG&E shareholders outline possible US$15 billion rights issue

REUTERS: PG&E Corp shareholders have committed to engaging in a rights offering worth a potential US$15 billion in support of a planned reorganization of the embattled company, according to a company filing on Thursday.

The Californian power producer sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than US$30 billion in liabilities.

