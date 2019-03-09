PG&E submits safety report to California regulator

Power utility company PG&E Corp said on Friday it had submitted a report detailing how the company upgraded the safety of its gas pipelines to the California Public Utilities Commission.

REUTERS: Power utility company PG&E Corp said on Friday it had submitted a report detailing how the company upgraded the safety of its gas pipelines to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The company said it completed 585 projects that include installing automated valves, strength testing, replacing and upgrading its pipelines.

Advertisement

The company filed for bankruptcy in January in the wake of California's catastrophic wildfires.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)