PG&E submits settlement agreement related to 2017, 2018 California wildfires

REUTERS: PG&E said on Tuesday it submitted a multi-party settlement agreement related to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The settlement proposes the energy utility pay US$50 million for shareholder-funded system enhancements, specifically on the company's electric transmission and distribution system.

The settlement agreement also prohibits the company from seeking US$1.625 billion in wildfire-related costs from customers.

