PG&E submits settlement agreement related to 2017, 2018 California wildfires

Business

PG&E submits settlement agreement related to 2017, 2018 California wildfires

A PG&amp;E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&amp;E repair trucks in Paradise
FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: PG&E said on Tuesday it submitted a multi-party settlement agreement related to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The settlement proposes the energy utility pay US$50 million for shareholder-funded system enhancements, specifically on the company's electric transmission and distribution system.

The settlement agreement also prohibits the company from seeking US$1.625 billion in wildfire-related costs from customers.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark