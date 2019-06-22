PG&E to float US$31 billion restructuring plan: Bloomberg

Power producer PG&E Corp will propose a US$31 billion bankruptcy restructuring plan that will include two funds worth a total of US$34 billion to cover past and future wildfire claims, Bloomberg reported https://twitter.com/scottdeveau/status/1142117995680030720 on Friday.

San Francisco-based PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after facing liabilities of more than US$30 billion in the wake of Camp Fire, California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recent times.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)