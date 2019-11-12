PG&E to offer US$13.5 billion in compensation to wildfire victims: Report

REUTERS: Bankrupt California power producer PG&E is offering US$13.5 billion in compensation to wildfire victims as part of a restructuring plan, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The same amount has been offered to the victims by a rival group of noteholders led by Pacific Investment Management Co and Elliott Management Corp, according to the report.

PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after massive wildfires struck Northern California in 2017 and 2018, which were blamed on its equipment.

A lawyer for the committee of wildfire victims said last month their claims may be worth US$13.5 billion, Reuters reported.

PG&E had previously proposed to provide US$8.4 billion in compensation, but the victims sided with the noteholders in the hopes of getting more money.

PG&E and the victims were in talks on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

PG&E did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

