Philip Morris in talks to merge with Altria

NEW YORK: Philip Morris International and Altria Group said on Tuesday (Aug 27) they were in talks for an all-stock merger, potentially reuniting the tobacco giants after more than a decade.

Altria's shares rose over 8 per cent in early trading, while Philip Morris fell 5.5 per cent. At current prices, a merger of the two would create a company with market value of more than US$200 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2008, Altria spun off the Philip Morris International unit in a move aimed at unlocking the value of the fast-growing unit.

Philip Morris said talks were in their early stages and that there could be "no assurance" that any agreement or final transaction would occur.



A merger could help the two companies confront declining cigarette sales.

Altria, which markets Marlboro brand cigarettes in the United States, has diversified in recent years beyond the traditional tobacco market, taking stakes in wine, beer and cannabinoid companies as well as the e-cigarette company Juul.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Philip Morris recently received US regulatory approval to introduce the tobacco heating system IQOS, which Altria plans to market in the United States as well.

