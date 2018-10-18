Philip Morris quarterly results top estimates

Philip Morris International , maker of Marlboro cigarettes among others, reported higher quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, helped by growth of its IQOS tobacco-heating device.

LONDON: Philip Morris International , maker of Marlboro cigarettes among others, reported higher than expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, helped by its IQOS tobacco-heating device.

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of US$1.44, ahead of US$1.27 in the same period last year and analysts' average estimate of US$1.28, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue was US$7.5 billion, up 0.4 percent, held back by currency fluctuations. Analysts had expected US$7.17 billion.

Total volume of cigarette and heated tobacco units was 203.7 billion, down 2.1 percent. Excluding the impact of estimated distributor inventory movements, volume was up 1.1 percent, the company said.

Philip Morris stood by its 2018 forecast for diluted earnings per share of between US$4.97 and US$5.02 at prevailing exchange rates. Excluding currency fluctuations, it said its forecast represented growth in adjusted earnings of 8-9 percent.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)

