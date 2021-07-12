Philippine central bank governor: not worried on Fed hike, weaker peso

A weakening in the Philippine peso is not a concern, with the central bank committed to retain a market-determined foreign exchange rate and an accommodative monetary policy to support the economy, its governor said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Man counts wad of Philippine Peso bills in Makati
FILE PHOTO: A man counts a wad of Philippine Peso bills he received from a relative working abroad at a money remittance center in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

The potential for rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve would also not pose a problem given the Southeast Asian country's ample dollar reserves, Philippines' central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno told ANC news channel.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

