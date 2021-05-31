Philippine central bank governor says to maintain easy policy to support recovery

MANILA: The Philippines economy could grow at least 6per cent this year as a COVID-19 vaccination drive allows businesses to reopen, the central bank governor said on Monday, noting it would maintain easy monetary policy until there was a clear recovery.

The central bank, which has kept interest rates steady for four consecutive meetings, "will continue this loose or easy monetary policy" until it was sure that the economy was on a path to recovery, Governor Benjamin Diokno told ANC news channel.

"Further adjustments" to monetary policy by the second half of 2022 are possible, he added.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)