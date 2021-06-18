Philippine central bank sees wider current account surpluses in 2021,2022

MANILA: The Philippine central bank on Friday revised its current account surplus projection for this year to US$10 billion, or 2.5per cent of gross domestic product, wider than its previous forecast of US$9.1 billion, or 2.3per cent of GDP.

For next year, the current-account surplus is expected to reach US$6.7 billion, or 1.5per cent of GDP, also wider than the earlier estimate of US$5.2 billion, or 1.2per cent of gross domestic product, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a briefing.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Ed Davies)