Philippine fintech firm raises US$167 million from KKR, Tencent

Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised US$167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday.

Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure. Voyager, which serves millions of Filipinos through its e-wallet, digital payments and remittance units, welcomed a unit of the World Bank's International Finance Corp as a new investor.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)