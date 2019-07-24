Philippines' Jollibee buying US firm Coffee Bean for US$100 million

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Philippines' Jollibee Foods Corp said on Wednesday it is buying U.S. brand Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for US$100 million.

Jollibee said in a stock exchange disclosure it would acquire 100 percent of the Los Angeles-based specialty coffee and tea brand to boost its overseas sales.

Jollibee operates the largest fastfood chain in the Philippines with 3,195 restaurants. It also operates 1,418 stores across various brands overseas.

