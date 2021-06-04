Philippines' May annual inflation steady at 4.5per cent

Philippines' May annual inflation steady at 4.5per cent

Philippines annual inflation in May was steady at 4.5per cent for the third straight month, as slower price increases in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverage index offset higher energy costs, government data showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Vendors and customers wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside a public market in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The May headline inflation matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll, coming in within the central bank's projected range of 4.0per cent-4.8per cent for the month.

