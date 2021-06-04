Philippines' May annual inflation steady at 4.5per cent

Philippines annual inflation in May was steady at 4.5per cent for the third straight month, as slower price increases in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverage index offset higher energy costs, government data showed on Friday.

MANILA: Philippines annual inflation in May was steady at 4.5per cent for the third straight month, as slower price increases in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverage index offset higher energy costs, government data showed on Friday.

The May headline inflation matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll, coming in within the central bank's projected range of 4.0per cent-4.8per cent for the month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)