Philippines April exports, imports rise at fastest pace in over a decade

MANILA: Philippine merchandise imports grew a hefty 140.9per cent in April from a year earlier, while exports jumped 72.1per cent, both rising at their fastest pace in more than a decade, government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports totalled US$8.45 billion, while exports reached US$5.72 billion, yielding a trade deficit of US$2.73 billion. This marked the tenth straight month that the gap has exceeded US$2 billion, Philippine Statistics Authority data showed.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)