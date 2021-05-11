Philippines first quarter GDP contracts 4.2per cent year-on-year, more than expected

The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed on Tuesday, as prolonged pandemic-induced lockdowns kept domestic demand sluggish.

The gross domestic product fell 4.2per cent in the March quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the economy to contract 3.0per cent after falling 8.3per cent year-on-year in the previous quarter.

