Philips second-quarter sales growth beats expectations
AMSTERDAM: Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a better-than-expected 6per cent rise in comparable sales for the second quarter, to 4.67 billion euros (US$5.24 billion).
Analysts polled by the company had seen adjusted sales growth of 4.5per cent, compared with a 4per cent increase in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) increased 14per cent to 549 million euros, meeting expectations.
