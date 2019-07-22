Philips second-quarter sales growth beats expectations

Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a better-than-expected 6per cent rise in comparable sales for the second quarter, to 4.67 billion euros (US$5.24 billion).

AMSTERDAM: Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a better-than-expected 6per cent rise in comparable sales for the second quarter, to 4.67 billion euros (US$5.24 billion).

Analysts polled by the company had seen adjusted sales growth of 4.5per cent, compared with a 4per cent increase in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) increased 14per cent to 549 million euros, meeting expectations.

