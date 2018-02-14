Phillips 66 agrees to repurchase shares from Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary
U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said it has agreed to repurchase 35 million of its own shares from a Berkshire Hathaway Inc subsidiary for US$3.28 billion.
Phillips 66 will pay Berkshire Hathaway US$93.725 for each of its own shares.
On Tuesday, Phillips 66 shares closed at US$93.59 per share, implying the company is buying the shares at a premium of 0.14 percent.
(Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)