Phillips 66 agrees to repurchase shares from Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary

REUTERS: U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said it has agreed to repurchase 35 million of its own shares from a Berkshire Hathaway Inc subsidiary for US$3.28 billion.

Phillips 66 will pay Berkshire Hathaway US$93.725 for each of its own shares.

On Tuesday, Phillips 66 shares closed at US$93.59 per share, implying the company is buying the shares at a premium of 0.14 percent.

