Pier 1 Imports CFO to depart, likely to shut over 45 stores in 2020

Pier 1 Imports Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nancy Walsh is leaving the home furnishing retailer after a year in the job, the company said on Wednesday and reported a 13.7 percent decline in same-store sales in the fourth quarter.

REUTERS: Pier 1 Imports Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nancy Walsh is leaving the home furnishing retailer after a year in the job, the company said on Wednesday and reported a 13.7 percent decline in same-store sales in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the company fell 20 percent after the bell.

Advertisement

The company said it was considering closing up to 45 locations in fiscal 2020 due to lease expirations.

The number of stores likely to be closed could increase by up to 15 percent more if the company fails to achieve performance goals, sales targets, and reductions in occupancy and other costs, the company said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)