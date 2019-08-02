Pinterest beats quarterly revenue estimates on user addition

Pinterest Inc reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the online scrapbook company added more monthly active users.

REUTERS: Pinterest Inc reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the online scrapbook company added more monthly active users.

The company said monthly active users rose 30per cent in the quarter to 300 million globally, above estimates of 291.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Pinterest also raised its 2019 revenue forecast and now expects it between US$1.095 billion and US$1.115 billion, compared with the prior forecast of US$1.055 billion to US$1.08 billion.

"Our performance was driven by a combination of international and U.S. growth and was also positively impacted by the later timing of Easter (in 2019) vs. in 2018," the company said in a statement.

Total revenue in the quarter, its second since going public in April, rose 62per cent to US$261 million, above analysts' estimate of US$235.5 million.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

