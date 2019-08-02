Pinterest beats revenue on user addition, lifts 2019 sales forecast

Pinterest Inc reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the online scrapbook company added more monthly active users, sending shares up 13per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Pinterest Inc raised its full-year sales forecast and reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the online scrapbook company added more users, sending its shares up 12per cent in extended trading.

The company said monthly active users rose 30per cent in the quarter to 300 million globally, significantly above estimates, and the global average revenue per user surged 27.5per cent to 88 cents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These numbers better demonstrate the strength of the Pinterest platform and fast adoption among both consumers and advertisers," said Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Baird Equity Research.

The results were driven by a combination of international and U.S. growth and were also positively impacted by a delayed Easter this year, the company said.

"Pinterest has delivered exactly what investors were looking for," said James Cordwell, an analyst at Atlantic Equities.

The San Francisco, California-based company said it expects 2019 revenue between US$1.095 billion and US$1.115 billion, compared with its prior forecast of US$1.055 billion to US$1.08 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total revenue in the second quarter rose 62per cent to US$261 million, above analysts' estimate of US$235.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of Pinterest, the most high-profile social media company to list in the United States since Snap Inc in 2017, have risen about 50per cent since initial public offering in April.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)