Pinterest falls short of quarterly revenue estimates, forecast disappoints

REUTERS: Pinterest Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue as it earned lower-than-expected average revenue per user, and forecast full-year sales marginally below expectations.

Shares of the online scrapbook company, which have risen about 36per cent from its initial public offering price in April, dipped nearly 20per cent to US$20.25 in extended trading.

Pinterest, on average, posted revenue of 90 cents per user globally in the quarter. Analysts were expecting 91 cents, according to research firm FactSet.

The company's net loss widened to US$124.7 million, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$18.9 million, a year earlier. Total costs and expenses nearly doubled to US$413.4 million.

The company expects 2019 total revenue between US$1.10 billion and US$1.115 billion, compared to its prior forecast of US$1.095 billion and US$1.115 billion. Analysts were expecting US$1.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Pinterest, which calls its users "Pinners", said monthly active users jumped 28per cent to 322 million. Analysts were expecting about 307 million users.

Pinterest generates revenue by placing advertisements among pins or posts, basically ideas for clothes, décor and recipe, uploaded on the site by users.

Total revenue rose about 47per cent to US$279.7 million, but fell short of analysts' estimates of US$280.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding certain items, the company earned a cent per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents.

