Pinterest shares soar 25 percent in market debut

Shares of online scrapbook company Pinterest Inc surged 25 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving it a market capitalization of US$15.8 billion and signalling increased investor appetite for new tech listings.

The offering of 75 million shares was priced at US$19, above the expected range of US$15 and US$17, and raised US$1.4 billion in net proceeds.

The shares opened at US$23.75 and touched a high of US$24.89 at of 1548 GMT.

The company breezed past the US$12 billion valuation it commanded in its last private fundraising round in 2017 after the final pricing on Wednesday.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, another technology company that debuted on Thursday, opened 80 percent above the IPO price of US$36.

Pinterest is a social-scrapbooking website that allows users to search for various topics, from home improvement projects to travel tips, with results often showing handy infographics.

It also lets users to create social "boards", which relate to certain topics or theme, and encourages users to follow each other and their boards.

The company earns money through advertisements, which are placed among the "pins" or posts that users upload on the site.

The IPO was underwritten by a 12-member team that included Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

