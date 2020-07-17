Plane carrying ex-Pemex boss facing corruption charges lands in Mexico: Mexican media

A plane carrying Emilio Lozoya, a former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) who is facing corruption charges, landed in Mexico early on Friday, television images showed.

MEXICO CITY: A plane carrying Emilio Lozoya, a former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) who is facing corruption charges, landed in Mexico early on Friday, television images showed.

Lozoya, 45, has been charged with bribery and money laundering dating back to his 2012-2016 tenure at the helm of the firm also known as Pemex .

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Hogue)