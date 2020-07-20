Planemaker Embraer's delivers 17 jets in second quarter, backlog stands at US$15.4 billion

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Monday it had delivered 17 jets in the second-quarter, including 4 commercial planes and 13 executives jets, taking the total number of deliveries so far this year to 31.

SAO PAULO: Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Monday it had delivered 17 jets in the second-quarter, including 4 commercial planes and 13 executives jets, taking the total number of deliveries so far this year to 31.

"Embraer delivered fewer commercial planes and executive jets than in the same period of previous years, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic that affects the whole world," Embraer said in a securities filing.

The value of future firm orders stood at US$15.4 billion in the second quarter, the company added.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Toby Chopra)