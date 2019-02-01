Planemaker Embraer signs firm order for 9 E175 jets with SkyWest

Business

Planemaker Embraer signs firm order for 9 E175 jets with SkyWest

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA signed a firm order with SkyWest for nine E175 jets, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The Embraer logo is seen during the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo
The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Bookmark

SAO PAULO: Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA signed a firm order with SkyWest for nine E175 jets, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Deliveries should start this year in a deal with a total list price of US$422 million, Embraer said. With the nine new jets, SkyWest will have under operation 158 E175 planes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark