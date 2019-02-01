Planemaker Embraer signs firm order for 9 E175 jets with SkyWest

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA signed a firm order with SkyWest for nine E175 jets, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

SAO PAULO: Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA signed a firm order with SkyWest for nine E175 jets, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Deliveries should start this year in a deal with a total list price of US$422 million, Embraer said. With the nine new jets, SkyWest will have under operation 158 E175 planes.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)