PNC Financial in talks to buy BBVA's US arm for over US$10b: Source

NEW YORK: PNC Financial Services Group is in advanced talks to buy the US arm of Spanish bank BBVA for more than US$10 billion in an all-cash deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A deal between PNC, which is one of the largest local US lenders by assets, and BBVA's US arm could be announced as early as this week, the source said on Sunday (Nov 15).

PNC and BBVA USA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on talks between the two companies.