PNC to buy BBVA's US banking arm for US$11.6 billion in cash

PNC Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would buy the U.S. business of Spanish lender BBVA for US$11.6 billion in cash, further consolidating the U.S. banking sector.

It is the second-largest U.S. banking deal since the 2008 financial crisis and creates a U.S. bank with nearly US$560 billion of assets and a presence in two dozen states.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)