Polish watchdog fines Volkswagen over 'dieselgate' scandal

Poland's consumer watchdog UOKiK said on Wednesday it was fining Volkswagen more than 120 million zlotys (US$31.6 million) for misleading customers about the emissions of its vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The fine, the biggest ever given by the regulator, is the latest chapter in a global emissions cheating scandal that has cost Volkswagen about 30 billion euros in fines, vehicle refits and legal costs, and also triggered a global backlash against diesel vehicles.

"False information in advertising materials caused misinformation - they referred to Volkswagen's pro-ecological attitude, when in fact the cars were not environmentally friendly," UOKiK president Marek Niechcial said in a statement.

Volkswagen in 2015 admitted to cheating U.S. emissions tests on diesel engines.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

