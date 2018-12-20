Political considerations 'play no role whatsoever' in Fed decisions: Powell

WASHINGTON: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday (Dec 19) that politics "play no role whatsoever" in the central bank's decision making.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the Fed on Twitter, calling it "foolish" for considering the fourth interest rate increase of the year, which was announced on Wednesday.

In addition, Powell told reporters that the more moderate outlook for US inflation allows the Fed "to be patient" with further interest rate increases.