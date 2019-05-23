Pompeo says he believes more US companies will cut ties with Huawei: CNBC

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that China presents a real risk to U.S. national security and he believes more American companies will cut ties with Huawei Technologies.

Pompeo said in an interview with CNBC that he believed a New York Times report that China is using high-tech surveillance to subdue minorities including ethnic Muslim Uighurs.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)