Pompeo says he believes more US companies will cut ties with Huawei: CNBC

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that China presents a real risk to U.S. national security and he believes more American companies will cut ties with Huawei Technologies.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that China presents a real risk to U.S. national security and he believes more American companies will cut ties with Huawei Technologies.

Pompeo said in an interview with CNBC that he believed a New York Times report that China is using high-tech surveillance to subdue minorities including ethnic Muslim Uighurs.

