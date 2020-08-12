Pompeo says tide is turning against untrusted 5G networks

There is growing understanding among many countries that security issues must be taken into account when developing new-generation 5G communication networks, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

PRAGUE: There is growing understanding among many countries that security issues must be taken into account when developing new-generation 5G communication networks, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"The tide is turning, there is no doubt about that, against untrusted networks and toward the values of free nations and you have truly led in that regard," Pompeo said after meeting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague.

