Pompeo says Trump will walk if China trade deal isn't perfect: interview

U.S. President Trump will reject any U.S.-China trade deal that is not perfect but that the United States will still keep working on an agreement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a media interview.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pas
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Asked if Trump would walk away from any deal that was not perfect, Pompeo told Sinclair Broadcasting Group, "Yes."

"It's got to be right," Pompeo said according to a transcript released by the State Department on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

