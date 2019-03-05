Pompeo says Trump will walk if China trade deal isn't perfect: interview
U.S. President Trump will reject any U.S.-China trade deal that is not perfect but that the United States will still keep working on an agreement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a media interview.
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Trump will reject any U.S.-China trade deal that is not perfect but that the United States will still keep working on an agreement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a media interview.
Asked if Trump would walk away from any deal that was not perfect, Pompeo told Sinclair Broadcasting Group, "Yes."
"It's got to be right," Pompeo said according to a transcript released by the State Department on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)