Porsche plans new plant for car bodies in Slovakia with up to 1,200 jobs: paper

Volkswagen's Porsche plans building a new plant to make car bodies in Slovakia, where it may create up to 1,200 jobs, Slovak newspaper Dennik N reported on Friday.

A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The sport cars maker already has one plant in the country and it has been constructing a development centre.

Slovakia is the world's biggest per capita car producer, with 1.1 million vehicles in 2019.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

