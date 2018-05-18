Porsche to recall 60,000 SUVs for emissions problems: German regulator

Volkswagen's sports-car brand Porsche has been asked by Germany's KBA automotive regulator to recall around 60,000 diesel-engined Macan and Cayenne sport-utility vehicles, a KBA spokesman said.

HAMBURG: Volkswagen's sports-car brand Porsche has been asked by Germany's KBA automotive regulator to recall around 60,000 diesel-engined Macan and Cayenne sport-utility vehicles, a KBA spokesman said.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported the recall earlier on Friday, saying the two models equipped with the latest Euro-6 diesel engine generation were fitted with more so-called defeat devices capable of reducing emissions in laboratory tests.

Advertisement

Porsche was immediately available for comment.

The Stuttgart-based sports-car manufacturer earlier this year already issued a recall for six-cylinder Macan models to update emissions-control software with the aim of averting a regulatory ban on sales.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)