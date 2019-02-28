Pot firm Canopy Growth ropes in Martha Stewart as advisor

Business

Pot firm Canopy Growth ropes in Martha Stewart as advisor

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth said on Thursday it had roped in lifestyle guru Martha Stewart as an advisor to help develop a line of marijuana-based products.

Martha Stewart attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn,
Martha Stewart attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bookmark

REUTERS: Cannabis producer Canopy Growth said on Thursday it had roped in lifestyle guru Martha Stewart as an advisor to help develop a line of marijuana-based products.

Marijuana companies in Canada have been pouring cash into their businesses to both fend off competition and open stores as the list of medical and recreational approvals for the drug's use grows.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark