Pot firm Canopy Growth ropes in Martha Stewart as advisor

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth said on Thursday it had roped in lifestyle guru Martha Stewart as an advisor to help develop a line of marijuana-based products.

Marijuana companies in Canada have been pouring cash into their businesses to both fend off competition and open stores as the list of medical and recreational approvals for the drug's use grows.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)